Future-Proof Your Business
Logistics and supply chains are undergoing the most profound changes and technological advancements in over 100 years. The rise of autonomous vehicles, blockchain, artificial intelligence, real-time data, changed customer expectations and the complete digital transformation of the supply chain combine to create new levels of integration that will impact every sector and every part of the global economy. It is incumbent upon you as CEO to understand the impact of these new technologies and prepare your business to remain relevant and competitive in the next 20 years and beyond.
Chief Executive Group, is proud to host this first ever Strategic Logistics Summit for CEOs and other C-Suite executives at FedEx Experience Center in Memphis, TN. This first-of-its kind event will bring together CEOs from across industries to explore how successful organizations are thinking strategically about the new terrain of global commerce and separate the hype from reality. Plus, we are pleased to feature a special keynote with Frederick W. Smith, Chairman & CEO, FedEx Corporation.
This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is limited to CEOs and C-Suite participants. Don’t miss the chance to hear invaluable insights from Fred Smith and experience a behind-the-scenes midnight tour of the FedEx World Hub in Memphis—84 miles of conveyor belts, 150 trunk aircraft, 400-600 trucks, and approximately 10,000 very busy people sort through and ship over 2 million packages a day (connecting customers in more than 220 countries and territories on six continents).
Agenda
March 19-20, 2019
Tuesday, March 19 at FedEx Experience Center, Memphis, TN
|
12:00 pm
|
Buses depart The Peabody Memphis for FedEx Experience Center
|
12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
|
Registration and Lunch at FedEx Experience Center
|
2:00 pm - 2:10 pm
|
Welcome
|
2:10 pm - 3:00 pm
|
Scenario Planning for a Strategic Supply Chain
Shay Scott, PhD | Executive Director, Global Supply Chain Institute, Haslam College of Business at The University of Tennessee
The way we create, purchase, deliver and track goods globally is changing at a breakneck pace. To win in the future, all CEOs will have to master this new world. This session will lay out the landscape and help jumpstart scenario planning for a new era of interconnection and technological transformation.
|
3:00 pm - 3:30 pm
|
Networking Break
|
3:30 pm - 4:15 pm
|
The Revolution Is Here: Blockchain, IoT, Big Data and the Future of Logistics
Emerging technologies promise the most explosive, revolutionary changes in logistics in a generation. We’ll go beyond the basics to explore the realities of how three of the most transformative technologies are being deployed--and what will happen in the years ahead.
|
4:15 pm - 5:00 pm
|
Solving the Talent Challenge
In an era of record-low unemployment, rising labor costs and a deepening skills gap, where will you find the workforce you need to thrive? We’ll have industry-leading experts discuss the challenge and how you can solve it long-term.
|
5:00 pm - 5:20 pm
|
Networking Break
|
5:20 pm - 6:15 pm
|
Beyond the Hype - Planning Your Supply Chain in the Autonomous Era
Randy Tucker | CEO & President, GEODIS Americas Region
Separating the hope from hype, this presentation will look at the current state of the art from the warehouse floor to the nation’s highways, giving us a realistic timetable for transformation -- and the implications for the supply chain.
|
6:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|
Networking Dinner
Dinner Keynote: The View from Washington
The modern world is built on flexible borders and free trade, a deeply-interwoven web of relationships that has recently been called into question by leaders in Washington. How should CEOs be gauging the impact of politics and policy changes on the global supply chain? What’s working — what’s not? And what will happen next? A news-making speaker will share their insights and analysis on this critical topic.
|
9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|
Attendee Activity at the FedEx Experience Center
|
11:00 pm - 12:30 am
|
The Sort: Inside The FedEx World Hub and Flight Line
As a special guest of FedEx, you’ll witness first-hand one of mankind’s most remarkable daily activities: The evening sort at The FedEx World Hub and Flight Line. It’s an intricate ballet involving more than 150 cargo jets, approximately 7,000 employees and 1.5 million packages flowing through FedEx at a rate of 505,000 packages an hour. You’ll tour the facility and get a up-close look at what it takes to run the world’s most formidable and expert logistics business.
|
12:30 am - 1:00 am
|
Transportation back to The Peabody Memphis
Wednesday, March 20 at Peabody Hotel, Memphis, TN
|
8:00 am - 8:30 am
|
Breakfast
|
8:30 am - 9:45 am
|
Concurrent Roundtables, Topics To Be Announced
|
9:45 am - 10:00 am
|
Networking Break
|
10:00 am - 10:45 am
|
Keynote Presentation: A Conversation with Frederick W. Smith, Chairman & CEO, FedEx Corporation
Join a conversation with one of the most well-known and admired business leaders in the world—Fred Smith will draw on decades of experience building the FedEx legacy. He will share hard-won wisdom on the importance of global trade and the supply chain; the impact of technology and re-educating the workforce; and how to create a distinct culture that unites team members to drive organizational success.
|
11:30 am - 12:30 pm
|
Building a Supply Chain Model of Excellence
Robert Severini, Executive Director for National Logistics, Quest Diagnostics
We'll interview executives from leading companies known for advanced supply chain management, including a Fortune 500 company at the center of the healthcare industry that must manage off a 24-hour time table.
|
12:30 pm
|
Adjourn
Featured Speakers
GET THE LATEST INFO
Stay up to date with the latest announcements including keynotes, updated agendas content & more.
EVENT VENUE
|FedEx Experience Center
Memphis, TN
Chief Executive is proud to host the 2019 Strategic Logistics Summit at the FedEx Experience Center.
|
|
The Peabody Memphis
149 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103
Memphis' grandest and most legendary hotels is one of Memphis' most beloved attractions. The world-famous Peabody Ducks marching to and from the Grand Lobby fountain each day at 11 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. in a time-honored tradition that dates back to 1933.
Secure your reservation online here. Book, modify or cancel your hotel reservations until the cut off date of 2/24/19.
Call-In Reservations:(800) 732-2639
Please mention the Chief Executive Strategic Logistics Summit to receive the discounted group rate.
Event Sponsors
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Interested in learning how you can be a part of the Strategic Logistics Summit?
Please feel free to contact Chris Chalk at cchalk@chiefexecutive.net
CONTACT US
Have a question about the event?
Please feel free to contact Simone Bunsen at events@chiefexecutive.net or at 615-592-1591.
|Chief Executive Group, LLC
|9 West Broad Street, Suite 430
Stamford, CT 06902
|Tel: 203.930.2700
events@chiefexecutive.net
© 2018 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive magazine
